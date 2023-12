EAST POINT, GA. — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has brokered the $13.9 million sale of Phoenix Place Townhomes in East Point, about 3.5 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Built in 1971 and located at 2420 Heaton Drive, the community comprises 144 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Green Forest Capital acquired the property from Pacific West Land. Taylor Brown, Mack Leath and Barden Brown of GREA represented the seller in the transaction.