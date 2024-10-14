GREA Brokers $36.7M Sale of Aqua Sandy Springs Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has brokered the $36.7 million sale of Aqua Sandy Springs, an apartment community located at 100 Greyfield Lane in Sandy Springs, roughly 15 miles outside Atlanta. T30 Capital acquired the property from 29th Street Capital.

Built in 1985 and 2000, Aqua Sandy Springs features 219 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Chandler Brown, Cory Sams and Taylor Brown of GREA represented the seller in the transaction. The new owner plans to implement a value-add program at the property, which is situated near Atlanta’s Central Perimeter district, downtown Roswell and Alpharetta.