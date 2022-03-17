GREA Brokers Sale of 101-Unit Multifamily Property in Marquette, Michigan

MARQUETTE, MICH. — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has brokered the sale of Olympia Apartments in Marquette, a city in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Included in the sale of the 101-unit multifamily property was a custom-built home that sits along Lake Superior. The buyer, Cape Sierra Capital, intends to convert the residence into a vacation rental property. Cary Belovicz of GREA brokered the sale. The seller and sales price were not provided.