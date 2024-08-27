GREA Brokers Sale of 139-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago’s Lakeview East Neighborhood

CHICAGO — GREA has brokered the sale of a high-rise apartment building with 139 units in Chicago’s Lakeview East neighborhood for an undisclosed price. With separate lobbies at 535 W. Cornelia Ave. and 534 W. Stratford Place, the property contains a mix of studio, one-, three- and four-bedroom units. The studio and one-bedroom layouts range in size from 278 to 904 square feet and are located on the Cornelia side of the building, while the three- and four-bedroom units range in size from 2,260 to 2,959 square feet and are situated on the Stratford side. Bill Montana and Chris Sackley of GREA represented the private owner in the sale. The asset sold to a local family with an established portfolio of apartment properties throughout the northside neighborhoods of Chicago.