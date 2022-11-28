GREA Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Blakely Apartment Homes in Arlington
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — National multifamily advisory firm GREA has brokered the sale of Blakely Apartment Homes, a 192-unit multifamily complex in Arlington. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1981, features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 575 to 950 square feet and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Mark Allen of GREA represented the seller, Ashland Greene Capital, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed, locally based buyer.
