REBusinessOnline

GREA Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Blakely Apartment Homes in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — National multifamily advisory firm GREA has brokered the sale of Blakely Apartment Homes, a 192-unit multifamily complex in Arlington. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1981, features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 575 to 950 square feet and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Mark Allen of GREA represented the seller, Ashland Greene Capital, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed, locally based buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  