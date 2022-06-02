GREA Brokers Sale of 207-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is Cheshire Court in Freeport, Ill.

FREEPORT AND ROCKFORD, ILL. — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has brokered the sale of a 207-unit multifamily portfolio for an undisclosed price. The portfolio includes five properties located in Freeport and Rockford that were built between 1966 and 2009. Bill Montana and Chris Sackley of GREA brokered the sale. A Chicago-based investor purchased the value-add portfolio.