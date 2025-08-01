GREA Capital Secures $4M Loan for Refinancing of Oregon Multifamily Property

LINCOLN CITY, ORE. — The Capital Services Group of Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has secured a $4 million loan for the refinancing of a garden-style apartment complex in Lincoln City, located on Oregon’s coast. The 44,250-square-foot property offers 48 apartments. Matt Swerdlow, Matthew Dzbanek and Anthony Priest of GREA Capital Services arranged the transaction. Adam Smith of GREA provided local advisory services for the deal. The loan featured a 10-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and no prepayment penalty.