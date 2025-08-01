Friday, August 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyOregonWestern

GREA Capital Secures $4M Loan for Refinancing of Oregon Multifamily Property

by Amy Works

LINCOLN CITY, ORE. — The Capital Services Group of Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has secured a $4 million loan for the refinancing of a garden-style apartment complex in Lincoln City, located on Oregon’s coast. The 44,250-square-foot property offers 48 apartments. Matt Swerdlow, Matthew Dzbanek and Anthony Priest of GREA Capital Services arranged the transaction. Adam Smith of GREA provided local advisory services for the deal. The loan featured a 10-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and no prepayment penalty.

You may also like

MMCC Arranges $64M in Construction Financing for Rancho...

Sentinel Real Estate Acquires 328-Unit Apartment Community in...

Lincoln Property Co., NYLREI Buy Creative Office Building...

Veeder Hospitality Associates Sells 137-Key Courtyard Billings Hotel...

AMLI Residential Completes 360-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin’s...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 87-Unit Apartment Building in...

Greystone Provides $40M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Seniors...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $30.3M Loan for Refinancing of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15.7M Sale of Multifamily...