GREA Negotiates Sale of 152-Unit Park Lane Terrace Apartments in Dallas

DALLAS — Multifamily brokerage firm GREA has negotiated the sale of Park Lane Terrace, a 152-unit apartment complex located at 6864 Larmanda St. in the Vickery Meadows neighborhood of Dallas. According to Apartments.com, Park Lane Terrace was originally built in 1968. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with an average unit size that exceeds 800 square feet. A California-based firm sold the property to a private equity real estate firm, with both parties requesting anonymity. Mark Allen and Chibuzor Nnaji of GREA brokered the deal.