FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has negotiated the sale of Southgate Manor, a 158-unit multifamily property in Fort Worth. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1963 and features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in from 425 to 1,065 square feet. Mark Allen of GREA represented the undisclosed, Texas-based seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.