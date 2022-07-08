GREA Negotiates Sale of 192-Unit Multifamily Property in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has negotiated the sale of Vista Terraza, a 192-unit multifamily property located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground and onsite laundry facilities. A locally based seller sold the asset to a New Jersey-based investor, with both parties requesting anonymity. Mark Allen, Zac Thomas and Byron Griffith of GREA brokered the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.