GREA Negotiates Sale of 192-Unit Multifamily Property in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has negotiated the sale of Vista Terraza, a 192-unit multifamily property located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground and onsite laundry facilities. A locally based seller sold the asset to a New Jersey-based investor, with both parties requesting anonymity. Mark Allen, Zac Thomas and Byron Griffith of GREA brokered the deal.