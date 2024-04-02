GREA Negotiates Sale of 248-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Sherman, Texas

SHERMAN, TEXAS — GREA, a multifamily brokerage firm with a dozen offices around the country, has negotiated the sale of Hilltop Village, a 248-unit affordable housing property in the North Texas city of Sherman. According to Apartments.com, Hilltop Village was built in 1969 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences are reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a playground, volleyball court and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Mark Allen led the GREA team that brokered the deal. The seller was not disclosed. The buyer, Brazos Residential, plans to invest about $11 million in capital improvements to the property.