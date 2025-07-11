Friday, July 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

GREA Negotiates Sale of 278-Unit Apartment Complex in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has negotiated the sale of Bellevue at Spring Creek, a 278-unit apartment complex located northeast of Dallas in Plano that was originally built in 1982. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 704 to 1,247 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, playground, tennis court and a business center. The buyer was Dallas-based investment firm The ValCap Group, and the seller was not disclosed. Bellevue at Spring Creek was roughly 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.

You may also like

CBRE Arranges Construction Financing for 565,765 SF Manufacturing...

World Emblem Signs 72,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

FireTron Renews 15,486 SF Lease at Industrial Flex...

CSTO, WinnDevelopment  Begin $40M Repositioning of Boston Affordable...

Cohen Asset Management Disposes of 250,043 SF Industrial...

Westwood Financial Sells 51,713 SF Wyoming Mall in...

IPA Brokers Partial Interest Sale of 116-Unit Maple...

BH Properties Buys 24,604 SF Multi-Tenant Retail Center...

Unique Properties Arranges Sale of 15,000 SF Warehouse...