GREA Negotiates Sale of 278-Unit Apartment Complex in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has negotiated the sale of Bellevue at Spring Creek, a 278-unit apartment complex located northeast of Dallas in Plano that was originally built in 1982. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 704 to 1,247 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, playground, tennis court and a business center. The buyer was Dallas-based investment firm The ValCap Group, and the seller was not disclosed. Bellevue at Spring Creek was roughly 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.