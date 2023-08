DALLAS — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) has negotiated the sale of Casa San Luis Apartments, a 63-unit multifamily complex in East Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1967 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Mark Allen of GREA represented the seller, Los Angeles-based Gomel Capital Partners, in the transaction. Allen also procured the undisclosed buyer.