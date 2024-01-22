Monday, January 22, 2024
15750-NE-15th-St-Bellevue-WA
Great Expectations plans to convert the seniors housing property at 15750 NE 15th St. in Bellevue, Wash., into a 108-unit affordable multifamily community.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWashingtonWestern

Great Expectations Acquires Sagebrook Seniors Housing Property in Bellevue, Plans Affordable Housing Conversion

by Amy Works

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Great Expectations LLC has purchased Sagebrook, a seniors assisted living and memory care community on 2.3 acres in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, for $16.5 million.

The buyer plans to convert the property into a 108-unit apartment community. The new property, which will be rebranded, will offer housing for residents earning 60 percent to 80 percent of area median income. The community is located at 15750 NE 15th St.

Dan Chhan, Tim McKay, Sam Wayne and Matt Kemper of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

