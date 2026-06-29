Monday, June 29, 2026
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Addison-Grove-Puyallup-WA
The 102 units at Addison Grove in Puyallup, Wash., will be rent restricted for 60 years at 50 and 80 percent of area median income. The developer, Great Expectations, has closed on financing for the project, which is being funded without tax credits.
Affordable HousingLoansMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Great Expectations Receives Construction Financing for 102-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Puyallup, Washington

by Amy Works

PUYALLUP, WASH. — Great Expectations, a Seattle-based affordable housing developer, has received an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Addison Grove, a 102-unit affordable housing project in Puyallup, 36 miles south of Seattle. According to the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, the project cost is approximately $34.2 million.

Great Expectations acquired the site in April, but a construction timeline for the development has not be released. All units will be rent restricted for residents earning between 50 and 80 percent of area median income, guaranteed for 60 years.

Addison Grove was financed without tax credits, instead leveraging a subordinate loan from the Washington Family Housing Fund and recycled tax-exempt bonds. The structure preserves affordability by pairing 60-year income restrictions with lower-cost tax-exempt debt and forgivable subordinate capital, reducing the amount of conventional debt the property must support through rent revenue. CBRE and Heritage Bank are permanent lenders.

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