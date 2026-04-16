Thursday, April 16, 2026
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17753-78th-Ave-E-Puyallup-WA
Addison Grove will bring 102 apartments to the Puyallup, Wash., area.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Great Expectations SPC Acquires 102-Unit Multifamily Development Site in Puyallup, Washington

by Amy Works

PUYALLUP, WASH. — Great Expectations SPC has purchased Addison Grove, a multifamily development site at 17753 78th Ave. East in Puyallup. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Dylan Simon, JD Fuller and Elijah Piper of Kidder Mathews’ Simon | Anderson multifamily team represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Addison Grove is a shovel-ready opportunity planned for 102 apartments. The property’s location will serve the area’s employment base, which includes industrial and logistics tenants, healthcare facilities and proximity to Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Great Expectations is a social purpose corporation with a focus on delivering affordable housing targeted to families within the local community. Social purpose corporations are for-profit entities designed to pursue profit and specific social and environmental issues.

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