Great Expectations SPC Acquires 102-Unit Multifamily Development Site in Puyallup, Washington

PUYALLUP, WASH. — Great Expectations SPC has purchased Addison Grove, a multifamily development site at 17753 78th Ave. East in Puyallup. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Dylan Simon, JD Fuller and Elijah Piper of Kidder Mathews’ Simon | Anderson multifamily team represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Addison Grove is a shovel-ready opportunity planned for 102 apartments. The property’s location will serve the area’s employment base, which includes industrial and logistics tenants, healthcare facilities and proximity to Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Great Expectations is a social purpose corporation with a focus on delivering affordable housing targeted to families within the local community. Social purpose corporations are for-profit entities designed to pursue profit and specific social and environmental issues.