Great Plains, Kubota Unveil Plans for $53M Expansion Project in Salina, Kansas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

SALINA, KAN. — Great Plains Manufacturing Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kubota North America Corp., has unveiled plans for a $53 million expansion project and 750,000-square-foot building purchase. The effort is to further invest in the company’s Salina operations in support of growing demand for Kubota construction equipment. The existing building will become available for occupancy after July 2021. The company plans to launch operations by the end of 2021 in a phased-in approach. Great Plains expects to add approximately 130 new manufacturing jobs to its existing 1,450-person Kansan employee base.

