Greatland Realty Partners Breaks Ground on 180,000 SF Life Sciences Project Near Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Revolution Labs in Lexington, Massachusetts, is expected to be available for occupancy in the third quarter of 2022.

LEXINGTON, MASS. — Locally based developer Greatland Realty Partners has broken ground on Revolution Labs, a 180,000-square-foot life sciences project in Lexington, a northwestern suburb of Boston. Revolution Labs will feature purpose-built laboratory infrastructure, full-service onsite amenities and multi-functional outdoor spaces. SGA is the project architect, and Callahan Construction Managers is the general contractor. JLL is handling leasing for the property. The development team expects the property to be available for occupancy by the third quarter of 2022.