Greatland Realty Partners Tops Off 180,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Metro Boston

LEXINGTON, MASS. — Greatland Realty Partners has topped off Revolution Labs, a 180,000-square-foot life sciences project located in the northwestern Boston suburb of Lexington. Greatland is developing the project in partnership with Singerman Real Estate. SGA is the project architect, and Callahan Construction Managers is the general contractor. The development team began construction in late April 2021 and expects the building to be available for occupancy in the fourth quarter. The project also includes the development of a 442-space parking garage.