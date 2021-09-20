REBusinessOnline

Greatland Realty Partners Tops Out 180,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Metro Boston

Revolution Labs in Lexington, Massachusetts, is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of next year.

LEXINGTON, MASS. — Locally based developer Greatland Realty Partners has topped out Revolution Labs, a 180,000-square-foot life sciences project in Lexington, a northwestern suburb of Boston. Revolution Labs will feature purpose-built laboratory infrastructure, full-service onsite amenities and multi-functional outdoor spaces. SGA is the project architect, and Callahan Construction Managers is the general contractor. JLL is handling leasing for the property. The development team expects the property to be available for occupancy by the fourth quarter of 2022.

