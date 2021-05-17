REBusinessOnline

Greatland, Singerman Acquire 288,528 SF Office, R&D Campus in Metro Boston

The office and research and development campus at 10 Maguire Road in Lexington, Massachusetts, totals 288,528 square feet.

LEXINGTON, MASS. — A partnership between Greatland Realty Partners and Singerman Real Estate has acquired a 288,528-square-foot office/research and development campus located at 10 Maguire Road in the northern Boston suburb of Lexington. The four-building property is located near the I-95/Route 128 and Route 3 interchange and features an open-air food hall with indoor and outdoor seating. JLL is marketing the property for lease to life sciences and technology users.

