Greatland, Singerman Acquire 288,528 SF Office, R&D Campus in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

The office and research and development campus at 10 Maguire Road in Lexington, Massachusetts, totals 288,528 square feet.

LEXINGTON, MASS. — A partnership between Greatland Realty Partners and Singerman Real Estate has acquired a 288,528-square-foot office/research and development campus located at 10 Maguire Road in the northern Boston suburb of Lexington. The four-building property is located near the I-95/Route 128 and Route 3 interchange and features an open-air food hall with indoor and outdoor seating. JLL is marketing the property for lease to life sciences and technology users.