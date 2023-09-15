Greatwater Opportunity Capital to Develop $14M Affordable Housing Community in Detroit

DETROIT — Greatwater Opportunity Capital has unveiled plans to develop a $14 million affordable housing community in Midtown Detroit. The project marks Greatwater’s first-ever new-construction development. For the past 10 years, the firm has been renovating buildings in Detroit to restore housing and preserve affordability.

The new development will be located at 3740 2nd Ave. and will feature 33 studios and 24 one-bedroom units along with first-floor commercial space and secure parking. Through the city’s NEZ property tax abatement, 20 percent of the units will be designated for residents earning up to 80 percent of the area median income. Completion is slated for spring 2025. Greatwater leveraged Opportunity Zone funds and financing from Diversified Members Credit Union for the project. McIntosh Poris is the architect, and the Monahan Co. is the general contractor.