Greek Development Acquires Industrial Facility in Philadelphia for $31.5M

The industrial property at 2121 Wheatsheaf Lane in Philadelphia provides access to nearly 2 million people within a 25-minute drive.

PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey-based Greek Development has acquired a 305,706-square-foot industrial facility located at the base of the Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia. The price was $31.5 million. The property features clear heights of 19 to 21 feet, 30 loading doors and more than 350 parking spaces. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Larry Maister and Kyle Lockard of JLL represented the seller, an entity doing business as 2121 Wheatsheaf Lane LLC, in the transaction. The property was leased to cocoa bean distributor Dependable Distribution Services at the time of sale.