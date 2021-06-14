REBusinessOnline

Greek Development Acquires Industrial Facility in Philadelphia for $31.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

2121-Wheatsheaf-Lane-Philadelphia

The industrial property at 2121 Wheatsheaf Lane in Philadelphia provides access to nearly 2 million people within a 25-minute drive.

PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey-based Greek Development has acquired a 305,706-square-foot industrial facility located at the base of the Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia. The price was $31.5 million. The property features clear heights of 19 to 21 feet, 30 loading doors and more than 350 parking spaces. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Larry Maister and Kyle Lockard of JLL represented the seller, an entity doing business as 2121 Wheatsheaf Lane LLC, in the transaction. The property was leased to cocoa bean distributor Dependable Distribution Services at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews