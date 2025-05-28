Greek Real Estate Buys 141,276 SF Logistics Facility in Croydon, Pennsylvania

CROYDON, PA. — Regional investment firm Greek Real Estate Partners has purchased Everest Logistics Park, a 141,276-square-foot facility in Croydon, a northeastern suburb of Philadelphia. Penwood Real Estate Investment Management sold the asset for $36.7 million. Built on 10 acres in 2023, the facility offers a clear height of 36 feet, 20 tailgate doors, one drive-in door, 3,000 square feet of office space and parking for 260 cars and 31 trailers. Burry Klein and Josh Chesner of Branch Industrial represented Greek Real Estate, which has also executed a full-building lease expansion with the existing tenant, Philadelphia-based PCI Pharma, in the off-market transaction.