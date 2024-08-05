Green Bay Packaging Signs 74,000 SF Industrial Lease in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — Green Bay Packaging Inc. has signed a 74,000-square-foot industrial lease at 2200 Sullivan Road in Aurora. Noel Liston and Nick Krejci of Core Industrial Realty represented the landlord, Panattoni Development, which developed the 356,000-square-foot building. Now occupied by two tenants, the facility has one remaining available space of 96,150 square feet. The property features a clear height of 36 feet, six exterior docks, one grade-level door and office spaces. Mike Plumb of Lee & Associates represented Green Bay Packaging.