Green Brick to Build $400M Mixed-Use Campus in Cumming, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Sawnee Village will feature 474 detached and attached homes, more than 250 apartments, 220,000 square feet of seniors housing and office and retail space spanning 106,000 square feet.

CUMMING, GA. — Green Brick Partners Inc., a homebuilding and land development firm, has purchased 152 acres in the Atlanta suburb of Cumming. The Plano, Texas-based company plans to develop a mixed-use campus valued at $400 million at the site named Sawnee Village. The development will include 474 detached and attached homes built by Atlanta-based Providence Group, as well as more than 250 apartments, 220,000 square feet of seniors housing and office and retail space spanning 106,000 square feet. The master-planned campus will be situated near Ga. Highway 400 and Lake Lanier, as well as close to the New Cumming City Center, Avalon, Halcyon and Northside Forsyth Hospital. Nelson Architecture is designing Sawnee Village, and Providence Group is managing the overall development. Green Brick, which owns a controlling interest in Providence Group, plans to break ground on Sawnee Village this summer.