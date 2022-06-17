REBusinessOnline

Green Brick to Build $400M Mixed-Use Campus in Cumming, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Sawnee Village will feature 474 detached and attached homes, more than 250 apartments, 220,000 square feet of seniors housing and office and retail space spanning 106,000 square feet.

CUMMING, GA. — Green Brick Partners Inc., a homebuilding and land development firm, has purchased 152 acres in the Atlanta suburb of Cumming. The Plano, Texas-based company plans to develop a mixed-use campus valued at $400 million at the site named Sawnee Village. The development will include 474 detached and attached homes built by Atlanta-based Providence Group, as well as more than 250 apartments, 220,000 square feet of seniors housing and office and retail space spanning 106,000 square feet. The master-planned campus will be situated near Ga. Highway 400 and Lake Lanier, as well as close to the New Cumming City Center, Avalon, Halcyon and Northside Forsyth Hospital. Nelson Architecture is designing Sawnee Village, and Providence Group is managing the overall development. Green Brick, which owns a controlling interest in Providence Group, plans to break ground on Sawnee Village this summer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  