Green Chef Signs 170,160 SF Industrial Lease Renewal, Expansion Near Philadelphia

Indianapolis-based Duke Realty owns the industrial property at 1130 Commerce Blvd. in Conshohocken.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — Green Chef, a meal kit provider that was acquired by HelloFresh in 2018, has signed a 170,160-square-foot industrial lease renewal and expansion in Conshohocken, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The company’s expanded space is located at 1130 Commerce Blvd., a 386,026-square-foot, cross-dock distribution center that is owned by Indianapolis-based Duke Realty. Dennis Someck and Justin Myers of Lee & Associates represented Green Chef in the lease negotiations. Scott Henderson represented Duke Realty on an internal basis.

