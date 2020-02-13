Green Courte Partners Acquires 202-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Arizona

The Aspens at Mariposa Point in Gilbert, Ariz., features 202 independent living units for seniors.

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Green Courte Partners has acquired The Aspens at Mariposa Point, a 202-unit seniors housing property in Gilbert, just southeast of Phoenix. The price was not disclosed.

Despite only being opened last month, the new owner will convert the active adult community into full-service independent living. The conversion project will include expanding the dining area, modifying the existing kitchen and adding a third-party-operated home health office.

Green Courte’s wholly owned operator True Connection Communities will manage the property.

Green Courte made the acquisition through its fourth investment fund, Green Courte Real Estate Partners IV. It is the investor’s 11th senior living community.