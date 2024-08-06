Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Chesapeake-Bay-Seabrook
Chesapeake Bay in Seabrook totals 348 units.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Green Courte Partners Acquires 348-Unit Active Adult Community in Seabrook, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SEABROOK, TEXAS — Green Courte Partners, a private equity real estate investment firm, has acquired Chesapeake Bay, a 348-unit active adult community in Seabrook, located just south of Houston. The property offers a mix of apartments and cottages. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, craft room, game lounge, putting green, hair and nail salon, theater and a dog park. The firm’s wholly owned operating platform, True Connection Communities, will manage the property. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

