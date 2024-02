FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Green Courte Partners, a Chicago-based real estate private equity firm, has acquired a 40-acre industrial outdoor storage site in Fort Worth. The parcel is located at 53 Wilbarger St. on the city’s southeast side. Green Courte plans to operate the site as managed truck storage facility. The land seller was a joint venture between Timber Hill Group and Champion Realty Advisors. The sales price was not disclosed.