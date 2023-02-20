REBusinessOnline

Green Courte Partners Acquires 95-Unit Active Adult Community in Omaha

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska, Seniors Housing

OMAHA, NEB. — Green Courte Partners LLC, a private equity firm currently investing through its Green Courte Real Estate Partners V investment fund, has acquired Bloomfield, a 95-unit active adult community in Omaha. The purchase price was undisclosed. True Connection Communities, the buyer’s wholly owned operating platform, will manage the community. The company’s operating portfolio now totals 18 communities with roughly 2,700 units. Green Courte plans to renovate units and upgrade the outdoor amenities.





