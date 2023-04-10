Green Courte Partners Buys Two Manufactured Housing Communities Totaling 341 Sites in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Chicago-based investment firm Greene Court Partners has purchased East Avenue and Forest Lawn, two manufactured housing communities totaling 341 sites in the upstate New York city of Rochester. The transaction effectively serves as an expansion of the neighboring property, Penfield Farms, which totals 375 sites. Associated Bank provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Greene Court Partners, which plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. The seller was not disclosed.