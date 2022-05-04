REBusinessOnline

Green Harvest Capital Purchases Historic Warehouse in Akron, Plans Apartment Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

AKRON, OHIO — Green Harvest Capital LLC has purchased a nearly 64,000-square-foot historic warehouse in Akron with plans to convert the property into roughly 50 apartment units. The historic Akron Soap Co. building was formerly occupied by WhiteSpace Creative. Completed in 1893, the factory was built to manufacture soap and was later utilized by Pioneer Cereal Co. and Pockrandt Paint Co. The facility sat vacant for several years until White Hot Properties LLC purchased it in 2013 and converted the building into office space. Nichole Booker of SVN Summit Commercial Real Estate Advisors brokered the sale. The sales price was undisclosed.

