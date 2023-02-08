REBusinessOnline

Green Leaf Capital Partners Buys 151-Unit Broadstone Sky Apartments in Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — Green Leaf Capital Partners has purchased Broadstone Sky, a mid-rise apartment community at 4745 40th Ave. S.W. in Seattle. David Young, Corey Marx, Chris Ross, Jordan Louie and Michael Lyford of JLL Capital Markets’ investment sales and advisory team represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Completed in 2016, Broadstone Sky features 151 one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 706 square feet, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washers and dryers, oversized windows and vinyl plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour athletic center, rooftop deck, entertaining kitchen, resident lounge, two outdoor barbecue areas and an on-site coffee and wine shop.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  