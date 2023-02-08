Green Leaf Capital Partners Buys 151-Unit Broadstone Sky Apartments in Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — Green Leaf Capital Partners has purchased Broadstone Sky, a mid-rise apartment community at 4745 40th Ave. S.W. in Seattle. David Young, Corey Marx, Chris Ross, Jordan Louie and Michael Lyford of JLL Capital Markets’ investment sales and advisory team represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Completed in 2016, Broadstone Sky features 151 one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 706 square feet, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washers and dryers, oversized windows and vinyl plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour athletic center, rooftop deck, entertaining kitchen, resident lounge, two outdoor barbecue areas and an on-site coffee and wine shop.