Green Leaf Capital Partners Buys Encore Apartments in Seattle for $35.3M

SEATTLE — Green Leaf Capital Partners has acquired the 96-unit Encore apartments in Seattle for $35.3 million.

The community is located in the Columbia City neighborhood, adjacent to the Columbia City Link light rail stop. It also contains 6,100 square feet of street-level retail.

Originally developed as high-end condominiums, the mixed-use building was completed in 2022.

Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Nicholas Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller, BDR Holdings LLC, and procured the buyer in this transaction.