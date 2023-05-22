Monday, May 22, 2023
Encore apartments in Seattle features 96 units and 6,100 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Green Leaf Capital Partners Buys Encore Apartments in Seattle for $35.3M

by Jeff Shaw

SEATTLE — Green Leaf Capital Partners has acquired the 96-unit Encore apartments in Seattle for $35.3 million. 

The community is located in the Columbia City neighborhood, adjacent to the Columbia City Link light rail stop. It also contains 6,100 square feet of street-level retail. 

Originally developed as high-end condominiums, the mixed-use building was completed in 2022. 

Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Nicholas Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller, BDR Holdings LLC, and procured the buyer in this transaction. 

