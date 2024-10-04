Green Leaf Partners Buys 280-Unit Alvista Harmony Apartments in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Green Leaf Partners Management has purchased Alvista Harmony, a garden-style multifamily community in Fort Collins, from an affiliate of Phoenix Realty Group and its joint venture partner.

Located at 2002 Battlecreek Drive, the property comprises 16 two- and three-story buildings offering 280 one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 924 square feet. All units feature walk-in closets, private balconies or patios and a washer and dryer. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center, fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, grill station, playground, pet park, dog wash, onsite bike storage, 380 surface parking spaces and 96 detached garages.

Phoenix Realty Group has completed renovations to the clubhouse and common areas and has fully renovated 116 units. Previous ownership upgraded 52 of the units, with 42 additional units including finish levels comparable to the classic interior scope.

Shane Ozment, Terrance Hunt, Andy Hellman, Justin Hunt, Chris Hart and Brad Schlafer of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.