Green Leaf Partners Sells 256-Unit Arrowhead Ranch Multifamily Asset in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Green Leaf Arrowhead Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., features 256 apartments, two swimming pools and a 24-four fitness center.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Green Leaf Partners has completed the sale of Green Leaf Arrowhead Ranch, an apartment property in Glendale. Baron Properties acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Developed in 1996 within the five-phase, master-planned Arrowhead Ranch community, the property is located at the intersection of Loop 101 and 67th Avenue. The 15-building property features 256 apartments, two resort-style swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness center, covered parking and detached garages.

Cliff David and Steve Gebing of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.