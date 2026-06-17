Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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Carriage Housing Apartments in Vancouver, Wash., features 160 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and gated entry. (Photo credit: Nick Grier)
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Green Light Housing Purchases Affordable Housing Apartments in Vancouver, Washington, for $34.4M

by Amy Works

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Green Light Housing has purchased Carriage Housing Apartments, a garden-style affordable housing property located at 4714 N.E. 72nd Ave. in Vancouver, from Jackson Square Properties. The sales price was $34.4 million. Joe Nydahl and Josh McDonald of CBRE represented the buyer and the seller in the deal.

CBRE Debt & Structured Finance’s Nick Santangelo, Micah Springston and Matt Thorp sourced accretive financing through Fannie Mae’s Multifamily Affordable Housing Program at 75 percent loan-to-value.

Built in 1993, Carriage Housing Apartments features 160 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a gated entry.

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