Friday, April 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Poinciana Parc will comprise 86 affordable seniors housing units in unincorporated Osceola County, Fla.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentFloridaLoansSeniors HousingSoutheast

Green Mills Breaks Ground on $26M Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Central Florida

by John Nelson

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLA. — Green Mills Group has broken ground on a $26 million affordable seniors housing community in unincorporated Osceola County. Dubbed Poinciana Parc, the midrise property will comprise 86 units and amenities including a fitness center, business center, club/game room, laundry room and a swimming pool.

The Florida Housing Finance Corp. awarded the project a 9 percent tax credit allocation in May 2023. Additional capital partners on Poinciana Parc include TD Bank, Raymond James Affordable Housing Investments and Neighborhood Lending Partners.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 268-Unit Apartment Community in...

Marcus & Millichap, Lee & Associates Broker $7.8M...

Partnership Completes $270M Cargo Handling Facility at JFK...

C&C Development, Riverside Charitable Corp. Open Affordable Seniors...

CPP Acquires Witmer Manor Affordable Housing Complex in...

BBCP Arranges $24M Construction Loan for Long Island...

Gantry Secures $15M Acquisition Loan for North Canyons...

EAH Housing Starts Construction of 48-Unit Affordable Housing...

Bradford Allen, Moceri+Roszak Top Out 301-Unit Apartment Complex...