Green Mills Breaks Ground on $26M Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Central Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLA. — Green Mills Group has broken ground on a $26 million affordable seniors housing community in unincorporated Osceola County. Dubbed Poinciana Parc, the midrise property will comprise 86 units and amenities including a fitness center, business center, club/game room, laundry room and a swimming pool.

The Florida Housing Finance Corp. awarded the project a 9 percent tax credit allocation in May 2023. Additional capital partners on Poinciana Parc include TD Bank, Raymond James Affordable Housing Investments and Neighborhood Lending Partners.