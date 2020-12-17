Green Plains Enters Into Agreement to Sell Ethanol Plant in Hereford, Texas, for $39M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HEREFORD, TEXAS — A subsidiary of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE), a processor of food commodities, has entered into an agreement to sell its ethanol plant in Hereford, located outside Amarillo, for $39 million. Green Plains has also entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the storage and transportation assets and the assignment of railcar leases associated with the Hereford ethanol plant for $10 million. Hereford Ethanol Partners LP is buying the plant.