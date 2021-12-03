Green Point Property to Develop 3 MSF Industrial Park in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Dallas-based Green Point Property Co. will develop GTX Logistics Park, an industrial project in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown that will ultimately consist of roughly 3 million square feet of space on a 231-acre site. Phase I of the project will center on a 409,822-square-foot warehouse that will have 36-foot clear heights, 66 dock doors and 2,500 square feet of office space. Completion of this building, which will be located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone, is slated for the third quarter of 2022. Colliers has been tapped to lease GTX Logistics Park.
