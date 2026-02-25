Green Point Underway on Phase I of 200-Acre Industrial Project in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Dallas-based development and investment firm Green Point Property Co. is underway on construction of Sky Park El Paso, a 200-acre industrial project. Phase I will consist of two buildings: a 443,975-square-foot, cross-dock warehouse/flex building and an adjacent 192,490-square-foot, rear-load building. Project partners include Silverado Interests (equity partner), Stellar Bank (construction lender), Ridgemont Commercial Construction (general contractor) and CBRE (leasing agent). Phase I is expected to be substantially complete before the end of the year.