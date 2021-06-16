Green Rabbit Leases 187,941 SF of Cold Storage Space in Whitestown, Indiana

Becknell Industrial owns the newly constructed property.

WHITESTOWN, IND. — Green Rabbit has leased 187,941 square feet of cold storage space in Whitestown near Indianapolis. The newly constructed facility is located along I-65. Tony Hupp of Colliers International represented Green Rabbit, which is a Massachusetts-based supplier of cold storage transportation. Becknell Industrial owns the property.