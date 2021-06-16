REBusinessOnline

Green Rabbit Leases 187,941 SF of Cold Storage Space in Whitestown, Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

Becknell Industrial owns the newly constructed property.

WHITESTOWN, IND. — Green Rabbit has leased 187,941 square feet of cold storage space in Whitestown near Indianapolis. The newly constructed facility is located along I-65. Tony Hupp of Colliers International represented Green Rabbit, which is a Massachusetts-based supplier of cold storage transportation. Becknell Industrial owns the property.

