Green Street, Midas Unveil Plans for $100M Condo, Hotel Development in Clayton, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The 25-story project will include 73 condo units and 180 hotel rooms.

CLAYTON, MO. — Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC and Midas Enterprises have unveiled plans to build a $100 million condominium and hotel development at the corner of Forsyth Boulevard and North Central Avenue in Clayton, a western suburb of St. Louis. Located just east of the St. Louis County Police Department building, the 25-story project will include 73 condo units and 180 hotel rooms. Among the amenities will be a rooftop terrace and bar, 300-person private event space, street-level restaurant, street-level retail space and a five-story parking structure. HDA, a Green Street company, will serve as architect. The development team expects to break ground this fall with a 24-month construction schedule to follow.

