Green Street Opens New Headquarters in St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Office

The 46,000-square-foot building is within The Grove neighborhood of St. Louis. (Photo courtesy of Jeannie Liautaud Photography LLC)

ST. LOUIS — Green Street Real Estate Ventures and its affiliate companies have moved into a new headquarters located at 4565 McRee Ave. in The Grove neighborhood of St. Louis. The move combines six companies and 80 employees under one roof to include Green Street, Green Street Building Group, Green Street Property Management, Emerald Capital Strategic Advisors, HDA and O’Toole Design Associates. Designed by HDA with interiors done by O’Toole, the building spans 46,000 square feet. Green Street’s new headquarters is part of a $21 million mixed-use development that includes the first St. Louis location of Bar K, a dog park and bar.

