Green Street St. Louis Acquires HDA Architects

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Green Street St. Louis has acquired HDA Architects. The companies are joining forces to create a fully integrated development company. HDA will assimilate under Green Street Building Group’s umbrella of services, led by Paul Giacoletto, to provide a full spectrum of design-related opportunities for Green Street’s development and construction teams. HDA will continue to provide design services for its platform of clients in the office, industrial, beverage, multifamily, mixed-use and craft brewery sectors. Green Street says that the acquisition is a natural step in being able to offer a larger platform of real estate and construction services. Green Street, founded in 2008, focuses on the redevelopment of underutilized properties within urban cores. HDA was founded in 1986 and has designed projects across the country totaling more than 100 million square feet.