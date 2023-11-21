Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
160-N-Stephanie-St-Henderson-NV
Green Valley Grocery utilizes the 33,764-square-foot building at 160 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson, Nev., as its corporate headquarters.
AcquisitionsNevadaOfficeWestern

Green Valley Grocery Divests of Nevada Headquarters in $13.1M Sale-Leaseback

by Amy Works

HENDERSON, NEV. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale-leaseback of a single-tenant office building at 160 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson. A California-based private investor acquired the asset from Green Valley Grocery for $13.1 million.

Chuck Klein of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, while Brian Riffel of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal.

Built in 2001, the 33,764-square-foot property is undergoing renovation for Green Valley Grocery’s corporate headquarters. The first Green Valley Grocery opened in 1978 and the company has grown to 80 locations to date, with projected growth to 100 locations by 2025.

You may also like

CBRE Brokers Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in...

Gantry Arranges $8.5M Loan for Hard Rock Hotel...

Matthews Real Estate Brokers $31.5M Sale of Pavilion...

Venture One Acquires 541,283 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

Stonemont, Fortius Complete 702,250 SF Industrial Park in...

UNC Health Acquires 43-Acre Parcel Within Chatham Park...

Covenant Capital Sells 640-Unit Multifamily Community in Tampa

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 40-Unit Jefferson...

Pennrose Breaks Ground on $28M Affordable Seniors Housing...