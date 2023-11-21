Green Valley Grocery Divests of Nevada Headquarters in $13.1M Sale-Leaseback

HENDERSON, NEV. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale-leaseback of a single-tenant office building at 160 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson. A California-based private investor acquired the asset from Green Valley Grocery for $13.1 million.

Chuck Klein of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, while Brian Riffel of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal.

Built in 2001, the 33,764-square-foot property is undergoing renovation for Green Valley Grocery’s corporate headquarters. The first Green Valley Grocery opened in 1978 and the company has grown to 80 locations to date, with projected growth to 100 locations by 2025.