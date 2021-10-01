Greenberg Gibbons Acquires 112,497 SF Shopping Center in North Providence, Rhode Island

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Maryland-based investment and development firm Greenberg Gibbons has acquired North Providence Marketplace, a 112,497-square-foot shopping center in Rhode Island. Grocer Shaw’s is the anchor tenant of the property, which was 82 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Dollar Tree, Sally Beauty Supply, H&R Block and EbLens. Justin Smith, Chris Peterson, Bryan Anderson, Ben Starr, Sam Koonce and Molly Lynch of Atlantic Capital Partners represented Greenberg Gibbons and the unnamed seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed, but Greenberg Gibbons acquired the asset in conjunction with a 92,000-square-foot center in Maryland for a combined $34.6 million.