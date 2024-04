BRENTWOOD, TENN. — Greenberg Gibbons has acquired Cool Springs Pointe, a 198,103-square-foot shopping center located in Brentwood, a southern suburb of Nashville. The property was purchased through the Greenberg Gibbons Real Estate Income Fund for $34.5 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Cool Springs Pointe was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Best Buy, Ross Dress for Less, Restoration Hardware Outlet, Golf Galaxy, Old Navy and Party City.