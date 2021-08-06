Greenberg Gibbons Adds Four Retailers at St. Thomas Shopping Center in Owings Mills, Maryland

St. Thomas Shopping Center is located on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.

OWINGS MILLS, MD. — Greenberg Gibbons has signed leases with four new retailers that are joining the St. Thomas Shopping Center in Owings Mills. The new tenants, Next Door Pharmacy, uBreakiFix and Boston Market will open this fall, and Michaels will open in fall 2022.

Michaels, an arts and crafts retailer, will take up a 23,045-square-foot space near Baltimore Sports & Novelty. Next Door Pharmacy is a customer-centered pharmacy that offers free delivery, pet medications, compounding, vaccinations and price matching. The company’s 1,600-square-foot location will also be next to Baltimore Sports & Novelty. An electronics repair shop, uBreakiFix, will be in a 1,600-square-foot store between H&R Block and Next Door Pharmacy. Boston Market, a fast-casual restaurant, will be in a 2,000-square-foot space located next to 1st Financial and adjacent to M&T Bank.

St. Thomas Shopping Center is located on Reisterstown Road, adjacent to Foundry Row, the mixed-use destination also owned and managed by Greenberg Gibbons. In the 100,000-square-foot commercial complex, St. Thomas Shopping Center also features retailers such as Wells Fargo and Starbucks.